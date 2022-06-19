First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $347,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,479,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $367.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $411.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

