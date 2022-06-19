First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Matson were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Matson by 0.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,348,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $350,983,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,165,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $195,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Matson by 5,981.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Matson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,005,000 after acquiring an additional 77,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Matson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MATX opened at $72.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $125.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.17.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 28.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.31%.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $438,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,976 shares in the company, valued at $24,539,896.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $193,986.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,342,122.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,513 shares of company stock worth $1,937,292. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Matson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

