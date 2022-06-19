First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCF. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period.
ISCF opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $28.71 and a twelve month high of $38.93.
