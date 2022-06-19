First Hawaiian Bank Sells 957 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Novartis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Novartis Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.