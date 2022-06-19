First Hawaiian Bank Sells 5,384 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.71 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $175.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.