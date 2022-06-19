First Hawaiian Bank Sells 4,360 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 47,286 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 622,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 38,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

