First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,543,947 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,543,947 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 1.4% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,264,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 139.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,714,000 after buying an additional 27,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Booking by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $1,906.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,164.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,266.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,777.00.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

