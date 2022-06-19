First Hawaiian Bank Raises Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 23.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 79.0% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 48,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 10.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average of $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

