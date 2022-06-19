First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,459 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,212 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.54) to GBX 1,800 ($21.85) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.12) to GBX 1,900 ($23.06) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

GSK Company Profile (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.