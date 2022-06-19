First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.80.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $196.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.56 and its 200 day moving average is $234.98.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

