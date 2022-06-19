First Hawaiian Bank Has $21.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $21,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.50.

