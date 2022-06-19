First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 17,614 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.43.

TSLA opened at $650.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $808.24 and its 200-day moving average is $909.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $608.88 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

