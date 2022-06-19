First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Sells 2,775 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after buying an additional 529,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,004,000 after buying an additional 56,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after buying an additional 330,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $183.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.