First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.7% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 133,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,776,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $89.58 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average is $105.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

