First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Has $903,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

NYSE RTX opened at $88.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

