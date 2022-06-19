First Community Trust NA Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Community Trust NA decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

