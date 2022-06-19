Financial Analysis: Seer (SEER) versus Its Competitors

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Seer to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Seer and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seer -794.43% -15.44% -14.71% Seer Competitors -250.85% 6.38% -11.11%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Seer and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seer 0 1 1 0 2.50 Seer Competitors 147 960 1633 50 2.57

Seer currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 188.07%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 48.98%. Given Seer’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seer is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seer and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Seer $6.62 million -$71.17 million -5.74 Seer Competitors $1.16 billion $344.59 million -24.91

Seer’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Seer. Seer is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Seer has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seer’s rivals have a beta of 1.21, indicating that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Seer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Seer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seer rivals beat Seer on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Seer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

