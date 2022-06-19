Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.69. The company had a trading volume of 82,602,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,650,232. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.15 and its 200-day moving average is $345.17.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

