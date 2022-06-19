Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 1,871.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,044,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022,069. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.65. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

