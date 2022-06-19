Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,461 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $393,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $2,176,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $3,819,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($74.04) to GBX 6,000 ($72.82) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($70.15) to GBX 5,730 ($69.55) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,938.40.

NYSE RIO traded down $3.50 on Friday, reaching $64.54. 4,770,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,220. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.15. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

