Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 7,547 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.38. 8,188,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,668,535. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

