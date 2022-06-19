Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 524 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

MA stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.69. 6,235,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,171. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.41. The stock has a market cap of $302.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

