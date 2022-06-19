Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $3.53 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,347,000 after buying an additional 53,129 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,780,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 20,030 shares during the period. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,183,000.

IWR stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,760. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

