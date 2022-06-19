Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.18. The company had a trading volume of 40,305,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,350,912. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.62 and a 200 day moving average of $199.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

