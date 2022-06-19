Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 115,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,537,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.83. 967,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,586. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $33.54.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.