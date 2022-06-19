Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 4,438 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.64. 3,362,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,625. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

