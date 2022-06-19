Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 474.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,919,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 68,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 37,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.09.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

