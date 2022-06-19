Farmers Trust Co. Sells 248 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

