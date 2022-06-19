Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.8% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.20. The stock has a market cap of $362.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.