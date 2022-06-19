EUNO (EUNO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

EUNO (EUNO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. EUNO has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $24.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00150396 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 119.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 102.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,569,597,157 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

