ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,313 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HACK. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

