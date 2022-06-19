EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2,073.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,024 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $78,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,745 shares of company stock worth $1,899,262 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $111.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

