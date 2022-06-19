Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 1,350 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.65. 2,228,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,526. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $167.59.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

