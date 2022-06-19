Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 100 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lessened its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $354.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,873. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $406.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.97. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $559.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.