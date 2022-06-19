Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Lowers Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,847,000 after acquiring an additional 88,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,404,000 after acquiring an additional 113,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,919,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,791,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,843. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

