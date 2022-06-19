Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $1.01 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in International Business Machines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBM traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $135.02. 12,968,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,765. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The company has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.74 and its 200-day moving average is $131.24.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

