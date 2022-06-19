ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the third quarter worth $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

