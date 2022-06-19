Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 38.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 106,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 470.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 31,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,520,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,528,000 after buying an additional 114,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

