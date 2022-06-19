Elia Group SA/NV (OTC:ELIAF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Elia Group SA/NV (OTC:ELIAF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ELIAF stock opened at $108.85 on Wednesday. Elia Group SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $108.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.85.
Elia Group SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elia Group SA/NV (ELIAF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Elia Group SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elia Group SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.