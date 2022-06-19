Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Lessened by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 489,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44,083 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 107.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $63,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,888,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 883,875 shares of company stock valued at $269,546,640 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.90. 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $324.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.