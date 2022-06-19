Electroneum Market Capitalization Reaches $60.95 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $60.95 million and $1.51 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000367 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 67.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,922,153,889 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

