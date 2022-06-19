Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Receives $1,350.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,350.00.

EENEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Electrocomponents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,300 ($15.78) to GBX 1,350 ($16.39) in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:EENEF opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. Electrocomponents has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $15.83.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

