Elamachain (ELAMA) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $509,580.03 and $2,841.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,102,533 coins. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

