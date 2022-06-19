Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,715 shares of company stock valued at $24,986,114. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,397,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,673. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

