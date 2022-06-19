DXdao Reaches Market Cap of $19.80 Million (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for approximately $401.38 or 0.02186580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. DXdao has a market capitalization of $19.80 million and approximately $91,829.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00255997 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002636 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

