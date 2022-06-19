DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $25,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 64.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 66.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 161,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $56.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

