Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Shares of RDY opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $75.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57.
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (Get Rating)
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
