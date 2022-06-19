Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of RDY opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $75.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

