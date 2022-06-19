DOC.COM (MTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.23 Million

DOC.COM (MTC) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One DOC.COM coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. DOC.COM has a market cap of $1.23 million and $90,257.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,494.82 or 0.99883974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00121197 BTC.

DOC.COM Profile

DOC.COM (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com . The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

