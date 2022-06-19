DNB Asset Management AS Sells 70,268 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70,268 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $31,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $500,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,432,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,869,375. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

