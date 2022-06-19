DNB Asset Management AS Sells 27,957 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,045 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 27,957 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $35,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,218,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.52 and its 200-day moving average is $158.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.36 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

